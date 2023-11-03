Friday, November 3, 2023
Army, police troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

By Favour Lashem
By Sumaila Ogbaje

 The Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigeria Police have rescued two National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members,  kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the courageous effort of the security forces led to the rescue and safe return of the abductees on Thursday.

He said that the criminals abducted the corps members while they were on transit from Edo to Katsina State.

According to him, the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors.

“The rescued corps members have been given necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.

“They are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements,” he said. (NAN)

