Army, Police, FRSC in Closer Synergy With EFCC

The Commanding Officer, 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Brigadier General MN Inuwa has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on its professionalism, assuring that the existing synergy between the Army and the Commission would be strengthened.

He gave the commendation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Thursday, March 17, 2022, when the Uyo Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Bawa Hamidu paid him a Courtesy Visit in his office. Gen Inuwa called for enhanced knowledge sharing, and sensitization between the Army and EFCC, stressing that such an arrangement would enhance better working relationships between the two organisations.

“I feel more comfortable handing over arrested trucks and suspects to the EFCC, it makes things easier for us. I also think we should have a sensitization session to deepen mutual understanding between the two agencies”, he said.

In a related development, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew has also commended the EFCC on its “excellent and impeccable working relationship with its partners and sister agencies”.

“We must all continue to work together, because it’s the only way to ensure that Nigerians are not deprived of their rights”, he said.

On his own part, the Akwa Ibom Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Matthew O. Olonisaye on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, lauded the EFCC on its professionalism and positive collaboration with other agencies in the performance of its duties. He gave the commendation when Hamidu called on him in his office. “Thank you for doing your work professionally, and ensuring that people, even the ‘big men’ do not keep doing what they are not supposed to do. We will continue to partner with you”, he said.

