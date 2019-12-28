Army personnel fit to combat security challenges – Guards Commander

The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman says officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are physically fit to combat security challenges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Usman disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja at the 2019 edition of the Guards Brigade Ascent of Aso Rock.

Ascent of Aso Rock is an event where the commander leads his officers and soldiers alongside personnel from the Defence and Army Headquarters to the hill top.

Other participants at the rigorous exercise were diplomats, security agencies, and interested members of the public.

According to Usman, ascent of the rock is an annual event of the Guards Brigade, usually observed at the end of every year.

He said that the essence of the event was to further strengthen the training and physical fitness of troops ahead of the new year.

He said the distance covered was 1,340 meters with over 5,000 participants.

“The Aso Rock is the most domineering natural feature in the environs of the city of Abuja.

“The peak of the rock provides an observer with a clear view of the FCT being close to the Headquarters, Guards Brigade.

“It is also, an integral part of the formation used as an important natural feature to test the physical fitness of troops under the command as well mark the end of the annual training cycle,” he said. (NAN)