Army performs ground breaking ceremony of training area at Falgore Forest

The Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Nigerian Army Training Area at Falgore Forest was performed Thursday , the 27th of February 2020,  by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

Colonel Sagir Musa, acting Director Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement said the chief of Army staff was  represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Lt Gen Lamidi Adeosun.

Present during the ceremony were the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Maj Gen Faruk Yahaiya.

Others are the Commander 3 Brigade, Emir of Rano and other  top government functionaries, as well as heads of other security agencies in Kano State.




