Army partners UN’s Office for Counter-Terrorism in fighting violent extremism, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army (NA) has expressed its willingness to partner the United Nations Office for Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) in fighting terrorism and violent extremism.

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja gave the assurance today, Thursday 31 August 2023, when he received the Under-Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov and his delegation at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The Army Chief said the partnership with UNOCT is crucial at this time that the country is taking lead role in regional counter-terrorism efforts.

The COAS averred that the Nigerian Army has recorded large number of surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists through its kinetic and non-kinetic operations, while disarmament and demobilization are also being conducted in line with international best practice.

The COAS noted that the visit will further strengthen global, regional and national responses through the promotion of

partnership and capacity building.

The Under-Secretary General, United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov in his remarks stated, that UNOCT will deepen its partnership with the NA and increase multilateral collaboration to support Africa in addressing an evolving terrorism threat on the continent.

In another development, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja today Thursday 31 August 2023, received in audience, 27 accredited Defence Attachés and Advisers (DA) to Nigeria, led by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye at the Army Headquarters.

Addressing the DAs, the COAS expressed appreciation for their visit to the Army Headquarters and registered his desire for further engagements. He lauded the cooperation existing between the Nigerian Army (NA) and the armies of the various nations represented by the Defence Attachés, especially in the areas of training, operations and Defence procurement.

The Army Chief assured the DAs of other avenues, that will afford more conducive atmosphere for further interactions, sharing of ideas and experiences towards sustaining the existing bilateral relations between the NA and their various countries.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye maintained that the DAs’ interaction with the COAS will provide them the opportunity to present concerned challenges and other issues of interest.

In his remarks during the visit, the Doyen, Defence Attaché from India, Colonel Legha Romi on behalf of other DAs thanked the COAS for the unique opportunity to interact with DAs of diverse countries. He solicited for further interactions and engagements that will facilitate mutual benefits and experiences between Nigeria and each of the countries represented by the DAs.

The event featured an interactive session, which provided a veritable platform for the COAS, CDI and the DAs to rub minds.

