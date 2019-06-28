Army partners Unilorin on intelligence courses, graduates 11 officers

The Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE) in partnership with the University of Ilorin, on Friday graduated 11 Army officers in the Senior Executive Officer Intelligence Management Course.

The graduates, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, were inducted at the Sobi Military Cantonment, Ilorin, alongside other ranks that took other military courses.

In his address, Prof. Noah Yusuf, Director, Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies of the university, said that the officers were trained in intelligence management.

Yusuf, who also represented the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, described the graduating officers as a crop of intelligent, dedicated and committed officers, who are the pride of the country.

According to him, 80 per cent of the resource persons for the course were from the University with an agreement that the institution will admit the best among them for postgraduate courses of the Centre.

He disclosed that the programme would subsequently be expanded to involve participants from other military and sister services, to fill the gap in intelligence knowledge among officers of Nigeria’s security apparatus.

Earlier, Brig-Gen. Nuha Umaru, the Commandant of the NASE, Ilorin Centre, said that the course was the most prestigious in the military career and profession.

Umaru explained that the participants were drilled in research methodology, leadership techniques and intelligence management, through carefully designed seminars and symposiums among others.

The commandant, who applauded the University of Ilorin for its commitment to the programme, said that the participants were better equipped with the necessary leadership skills for effective performance.

NAN reports that the best graduating officers were presented with awards. (NAN)

