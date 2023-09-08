Army partners DRDB, DSA on operational efficiency, cyber security

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army (NA) has said it would escalate its partnership with the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), as well as the Defence Space Administration (DSA) to enhance NA operations and maintain a formidable presence in the cyber space.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja made the disclosure Thursday when he played host in separate meetings, to the Director General, DRDB, Major General Emmanuel Ndagi and Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Abdullahi Shinkafi at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The Army Chief acknowledged the enormous task of the DRDB in coordinating Armed Forces of Nigeria’s Research & Development efforts and expressed the readiness of the NA to partner the Bureau to sustain ongoing research cum development efforts into Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) apparatus, in order to safe lives and protect equipment in the field.

The COAS averred that shoring up operational efficiency of troops is crucial to the attainment of the constitutional responsibilities of the NA to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Gen Lagbaja observed, that partnering DRDB, would provide requisite platform for the army to leverage cutting-edge technologies, strategies and practices to enhance its operations.

In his remarks, the DG DRDB, Major General Emmanuel Ndagi, pointed out that the visit was aimed at strengthening the Bureau’s collaboration with the NA, stressing that the overarching mandate of the Bureau is to coordinate the Research and Development activities of the Armed Forces, with emphasis on developing indigenous technological capacity.

In the same vein, the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja also received in audience the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Shinkafi at the Army Headquarters.

Speaking during the visit, the COAS expressed appreciation for the DSA’s support in providing Space and cyber support to the NA and other Services, noting, that the space and cyber domains are of significant concern in modern warfare.

The Army Chief maintained that with the growing prevalence of cyber threats, it is paramount that the NA develops requisite competencies to defend herself against potential cyber threats and attacks.

He assured the DSA of continuous collaboration towards ensuring effective presence in the cyber space. He assured that the DSA’s products would be extended to NA formations and units to facilitate the conduct of Land operations.

The Chief of Defence Space Administration (DSA), Air Vice Marshall Ahmed Shinkafi, had earlier lauded Nigerian Army’s support for infrastructural development and Cyber warfare at the DSA.

