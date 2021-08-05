Army parades 2 fake policemen, hands over N5.8m cannabis to NDLEA 

August 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Security 0



The the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, on Thursday paraded two fake policemen, Nze Ezenwa and Stephen Sunday, and for being in possession 132 bags cannabis valued at N5.8 million.


Parading the suspects, the brigade’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, said the two middle age suspects were arrested while in transit from Owo to Abuja on Aug. 2.


The army spokesman explained that the suspects were impersonating officers the Nigerian Police they were intercepted around 8pm at Isua Military Checkpoint in possession 50 bags substance suspected to be cannabis.


According to Omojokun, both suspects who were masked and dressed in Nigeria Police pullover,  were in a white Toyota sienna minibus with RBC 334 BG loaded with cannabis as at time of arrest.


“They replaced the original vehicle plate with a fake Nigeria Police NPF 165 1D and mounted a siren in order to divert attention of security agencies.


“Four mobile phones, two wallets and N148,300 were recovered from ,” the PRO said.


He also disclosed that the army intercepted two with 82 bags of cannabis headed towards Lagos on July 19 at about 4: 00 am at Omotosho Military Checkpoint on Benin-Ore Express Road.


He explained that the two cars, an ash  coloured Toyota Sequoia, vehicle with APP 918 FA, and a green Toyota Sequoia, with registeration FST 169 BW, were abandoned by the drug peddlers who absconded into the bush.


The suspects and the seized items were received by Mr Kalis Alumina, Ondo State Acting State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Brigade base.


Alumina, who was represented by Mr Adamu Ibrahim, state Commander, Narcotics, NDLEA, commended the Nigerian Army for the strong between the two security agencies.


While saying that further investigations into the case begin immediately, he prayed for a continued collaboration between NDLEA and the Nigerian Army.


Speaking with newsmen, Stephen Sunday, suspects, said he retired voluntarily as a constable from the Nigeria Police in 1997 and that he was now a plumber, married with five children.


The other suspect, Nze Ezwnwa, said each of the 50 bags of cannabis was expected to fetch N2,500 upon delivery to one “Seriki” in Abuja. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,