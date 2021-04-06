The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army based in Kaduna says that the ongoing inter-brigade sports competition for its corporal and below officers is to enhance their proficiency in fighting insecurity in the country.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1Division, Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi, said this on Tuesday when he declared the five-day competition opened in Kano.

He added that the competition was to boost the officer’s morale to counter security challenges.

According to him, the participating officers were drawn from 1Division Garrison, Kaduna; 31Artilary Brigade, Minna in Niger and the host, 3 Brigade, Kano.

He said, “The event could not have come at a better time than now when there are growing concerns on the numerous security challenges confronting the nation.’’

He added that security challenges had made the Nigerian Army increasingly engaged to counter the threats.

“The current security challenges in the country have brought to the fore the need to continuously reinvigorate our training and operations, especially, in the aspects of physical and leadership trainings.

“Thus, your physical and emotional preparations are of paramount importance and can only be achieved through regular training.

“It is, therefore, necessary for all of you to adequately train in order to ensure optimal performance at all times,” he said.

The special guest, Maj-Gen Mukhtar Imam, the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry Kaduna, explained that the objective of the competition was to improve the officer’s physical fitness.

According to him, it is also to enhance their leadership capabilities, organisational abilities and use of initiative to promote esprit de corps amongst them.

He said that the exercise was also intended to prepare them for battle in view of the present security challenges.

“Therefore, the importance of this exercise to the overall vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles’ cannot be overemphasised.

“I, therefore, implore you to conduct yourselves professionally throughout the competition.’’

The Commander, 3 Brigade, Kano, Brig.- Gen. Bamidele Alabi, said that a team of impartial and professional officials had been carefully selected to ensure no team was unnecessarily favoured or victimised.

“I am glad to note that all necessary measures for a hitch-free competition have been put in place,” he said.

He, therefore, urged all the participants and officials to take the competition seriously and abide by the rules.

The events to be competed for would include: half marathon, drill, combat swimming, and skill-at-arms and shooting, map reading and obstacle crossing. (NAN)

