Army operations have helped to return farming activities in Kebbi – Bagudu

October 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project 0



Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says the anti-banditry operations of the Nigerian Army have increasingly enabled farmers in the access to their farms without threats.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the governor made the observation when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya in Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday.

Bagudu said the farmers in Danko Wassagu in the southern part of the had returned to their farming occupation, urging army to sustain the operations and bring about lasting peace in the and Nigeria.

He the Nigerian Army for providing aid to authority at a critical period when non- actors who were engendering in the society were being shielded by unpatriotic citizens.

Bagudu urged the army to continue to synergise with other security agencies and stakeholders to rid the north-western part of the country of banditry.

He pledged the government’s commitment to collaborating with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to tackle in the state.

The governor introduced some reconfigured operational vehicles constructed by the government to the COAS.

He said the operational vehicles were reconfigured with the supervision of the Deputy Governor, retired Col. Samaila Dabai, to provide operational platforms for troops.

He assured the COAS that the vehicles would soon be handed to the troops for deployment.

The COAS the government and people of Kebbi for their support to Nigerian Army.

Yahaya added that renewed measures would be taken to address the security challenges affecting the while calling on the government to sensitise the public to the danger of colluding with bandits to create panic within their communities.

He also noted that all hands be on deck to resolutely deal with the prevailing security situation.

At the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, the COAS appealed to traditional leaders to guide the conduct of members of their communities against providing tacit support to bandits.

He added cooperating with troops would add value to the relentless effort of security to restore law and order in the north west geopolitical zone of the country.

Responding, the emir the COAS for embarking on an operational tour of formations and units to give direction and guidance on how to overcome security challenges confronting the country.

Duringoperational visit to 1 Battalion in Birnin Kebbi, the COAS urged the troops to focused and professional in the conduct of every operation.

He assured of adequate provision of more and modern equipment to enable to carry out their mandate effectively.(NAN)

