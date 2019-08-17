Army officers’ combat proficiency competition begins in Benin Aug. 19

#TrackNigeria: The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin says its forthcoming inter-brigade combat proficiency competition is to prepare junior army commanders for higher responsibilities.

Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement made available on Saturday in Benin.

According to Maidawa, the competition, billed to hold between Aug 19 and Aug. 23, will improve officers’ leadership qualities as well as challenge their initiatives.

He explained that the event, which would be competed among formations and units under the 2 Division, would be hosted by the Brigade.

Maidawa said that the competition would include physical fitness, skills-at-arms shooting as well as combat swimming.

He further explained that the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Maj.-Gen Anthony Omozoje, would be the special guest of honour at the opening of the competition.

Maidawa said that the event would take place at the Army Cantonment, Ekehuan from 8.30 am. daily.

While urging residents of the area not to panic on seeing heavy movement of troops, he, however, advised them to stay away from the cantonment shooting range. (NAN)