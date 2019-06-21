Army, Navy get accommodation for troops in P/Hacourt

#TrackNigeria: Troops of the Nigerian Army and the Navy in Port Harcourt, on Friday took delivery of new accommodation blocks donated by oil and gas major, Total E&P.

The living quarters are dilapidated structures that were rehabilitated for use by both officers of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder and the Army 6 Division, both in Port Harcourt.

Commodore Sam Bura, Commander, NNS Pathfinder, while inaugurating the living quarters at the naval base, commended the company for donating a remodeled 20 units of self-contained quarters to the base.

Bura said that rehabilitation of the building was part of concerted efforts to reduce accommodation deficit in the navy base.

“The 20 units of self-contain apartments commenced on Aug. 18, in a collaboration between Total E&P and NNS Pathfinder.

“Total E&P was responsible for the remodeling of the old primary school to officers’ quarters, while NNS Pathfinder undertook the furnishing and equipping of the accommodation.”

Bura said that the project had reduced the accommodation challenge of personnel, and had also beautified the base.

“The accommodation will provide the impetus for renewed commitment, motivation and zeal of officers in discharge of their duties.

“We urge Total to kindly provide a 60 KVA generator for the officers’ quarters; as well as consider remodeling another old primary school structure in the base for officers,” he appealed.

Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, the General Officer Commanding, Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, also inaugurated a similar 20 unit self-contain blocks for soldiers of the division.

Sarham lauded the multinational company for assisting the army to improve living conditions and lifestyle of soldiers and their families in the army barracks.

“I urge other International Oil Companies operating within the division’s area of jurisdiction, to as part of their corporate social responsibility; extend similar projects within the barrack community.

“This reciprocal gesture will definitely give succor to families of soldiers that work daily to make your (Total E&P) operations hitch free,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Francious Lecoq, Deputy Managing Director of Total E&P Port Harcourt District, said the project was part of the company’s commitment to assist the military reduce accommodation deficit at its formations.

Lecoq said the company decided to upgrade the old structures because of the important role the military plays to its onshore and offshore operations; and to other businesses in the Niger Delta. (NAN)

