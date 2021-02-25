Army nab military imposters in Asaba

Troops of Operation Delta Hawk (OPDH) have arrested six suspected military imposters on Midwifery School Road in Okpanam area of Asaba in Delta.

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yarima, Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Yarima said the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday at about 11:10 p.m., following credible intelligence report.

He gave their names as Nwokoye Chidera Emmanuel (20), Nwokoye Francis (24), Chigozie Arinze (23), Kingsley Ndukuba (32), Chidera Anichukwu (21) and Chinedu Akwali (29).

Yarima said the suspects were in possession of one Mercedes Benz GL350, a Toyota Corolla salon car with registration number ABJ 49 AA and one fabric nationale bayonet, when they were arrested.