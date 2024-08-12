Army moves to enhance safety, efficiency of its aviation unit

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army Aviation has taken steps to enhance safety and efficiency of its operations in ensuring effective and timely responses to emergencies and army operations.

The Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, made this known during a three-day Workshop with theme: “Exploring the Critical Roles of Human Factors in Aviation Emergency Response Procedure” on Monday in Abuja.

Mohammed was represented by the Deputy Chief of Training, Training and Exercises, Maj.-Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi.

According to him, in the complex and hectic environment of aviation, the roles of human factors, from pilots, aircraft engineers, air traffic controllers, to other support ground crew and emergency responders, cannot be overstated.,

He said that the performance and well-being of Nigerian army aviation personnel were crucial in ensuring effective and timely responses to emergencies.

“Understanding our human behaviour, decision-making, and teamwork impact our procedures can significantly improve outcomes in crisis situations.

“Today, we gather here to share insights, best practices, and innovative approaches to integrating human factors in our emergency response strategies.

“The Nigerian army’s goal is to foster a collaborative environment where we can learn from each other’s experiences and advance our collective capabilities.

“Your active participation underscores the collective dedication to the safety and efficiency of Nigerian army operations,’’ he said.

Mohammed said that the commitment to excellence in aviation safety and emergency response was a shared responsibility towards enhancing readiness and resilience and ultimately safeguarding lives.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for his unwavering commitment and dedication towards the operationalisation of army aviation.

He also challenged participants to use the workshop as an opportunity to foster greater synergy among all stakeholders and chart a clear path towards a more capable and effective Nigerian army aviation.

The Coordinator of Nigerian Army Aviation, Brig.-Gen. Musa Alkali, said aviation was a profession that operates in an environment where precision, discipline and rapid response are critical.

Alkali said that human element often plays a decisive role in the outcome of our emergency situations, adding that a combination of factors could turn a potential disaster into a successful managed situation.

According to him, the ability to make quick, informed decisions under pressure, the coordination between various teams and the understanding of human limitation and strength are the factors.

He said the event was to help them to delve deeper into the human factors that influence responses, and understanding how stress, fatigue, communication and teamwork impact decision-making during emergencies.

“It is this understanding that will enable us to refine our procedures, train our personnel more efficiently and ultimately ensure the highest standard of safety.

“As Nigerian Army professionals, we are acutely aware of the importance of preparedness and the need for continuous improvement in our operations.

“The lessons we learn here today, will not only benefit our own procedures, but also contribute to the broader aviation community, helping to create a safer environment for all who rely on air travel. (NAN)