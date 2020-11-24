Army Medical Corps committed to quality medical services -Commander

The acting Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Col. Idris Solebo, on Tuesday said the army was committed to providing quality medical services to its personnel, their families and the civil populace.

Solebo said this when he paid a courtesy visit to Brig.-Gen Usman Bello, the Commander, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army at the brigade’s headquarters in Benin.

He commended Bello for his support to the 4 Brigade Medical Centre and the Military Hospital, Benin, which he said had encouraged good medical service delivery to army personnel, their families and the civilians.

He added that his visit to the state was part of his plans to ensure that quality medical services were provided as one of the civil-military cooperation activities in the state.

Responding, Bello assured him that the brigade would continue to give more support to army medical facilities in Edo for effective delivery of quality and affordable medical services.

According to him, this will be to the benefits of all, especially in promoting a cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and civilians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Solebo’s entourage are the acting Director, Military Hospital, Benin, Col. Blessing George and Lt. Precious Ukpedor from the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps. (NAN)