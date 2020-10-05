Army lauds Kogi for constructing access road to Uttu forest

The Nigerian Army has commended the Kogi Government for the construction of access road from Kpokpolobi to Uttu forest to aid troops operation against suspected criminals in the area.

A statement by Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, on Monday in Abuja noted that the state government heeded the advice of Nigerian army on the need to create access to the forest.

Musa said opening of the road would minimise or eradicate incessant banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery incidences committed by fleeing terrorists and bandits in the area.

He added that creating access into such remote and isolated areas with attendant infrastructural development would further bring governance and development closer to the people as well as enhance security in the area.

According to him, opening up access into such remote and isolated areas will no doubt enhance the general security in the areas and also bring succour to law abiding citizens living in the localities.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this opportunity to call on other states to emulate the good examples as demonstrated by the Governments of Nasarawa and Kogi in these strategic efforts.

“It would be recalled that on Sept. 28, the Nasarawa State Government, on the advice of the Nigerian Army began the opening up of access through Kenyehu Uttu forest and contiguous hills in Toto Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“The Nigerian Army uses this opportunity to reassure the general public that it remains resolute and focused in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Musa recalled that troops had recently conducted clearance operations in the Uttu-Kpokpolobi forest and contiguous hills in Toto LGA of Nasarawa, where identified terrorists’ hideouts were destroyed.

According to him, no fewer than 778 family members of suspected terrorists and bandits consisting mostly women and children were rescued by troops during the operation.

He added that several suspected terrorists were neutralised and large cache of arms and ammunition captured from the criminals. (NAN)