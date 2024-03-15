Army lauds African Bar Association for promoting rule of law, pledges continuous support

The Nigerian Army (NA) has commended the African Bar Association (ABA) for promoting Rule of Law, Human Rights, Good Governance and guaranteed the legal body of continuous support from the Nigerian Army.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant Taoreed Lagbaja stated this today, Thursday 14 March 2024, while playing host to President African Bar Association (ABA), Barrister Hannibal Uwaifo and his delegation at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS, represented by Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) (COPP), Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim, appreciated the ABA for recognizing the contributions of the NA to National security and development, noting that ABA has been instrumental in providing legal assistance and guidance to the military. He also maintained that ABA has equally promoted adherence to global best practices and international standards in the NA.

The COAS acknowledged the role of ABA in fostering cordial relationship between the military and civil society, adding that collaboration between the two organization have been beneficial to the country.

Earlier, the President African Bar Association (ABA), Barrister Hannibal Uwaifo extolled the Nigerian Army (NA) for its unwavering support to the training of its personnel. He pointed out, that it was to the credit of the NA that the ABA was formed in Nairobi in 2018, and has since grown to be a credible organization that is firmly rooted in the African continent. He recalled that the NA has steadily forged collaboration and partnership with the association in terms of organising conferences, training and re-training of legal officers to meet the operational needs of the NA and other stake holders.

Speaking further, he disclosed that military lawyers serving under the Army and other services have made enormous contributions to the progress and development of the legal system, noting that the association will do all within its capabilities to sustain strategic partnership with the NA in the ongoing efforts to surmount security challenges.

The association expressed commitment to strengthening partnership with the NA and will continue to offer legal assistance for a safer and prosperous Nigeria.

