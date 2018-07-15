Following a tip-off, troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists while on clearance operation at Kwari village, Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said items recovered include, 2 AK 47 rifles, 3 FN rifles, 5 Magazine, twenty four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and eighteen rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Meanwhile, troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists fuel suppliers at Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe State following a tip off.

The two suspected fuel suppliers were arrested by troops while filling jerry cans at a gas station owned by a member of Yobe State House of Assembly.

Also, the station manager and attendants were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation while the truck driver is still at large.. Efforts are being intensified by the troops to track down the truck driver.

In another development, Troops of 33 Brigade deployed at the Forward Operation Base, Yuga in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi state have arrested two suspected illicit drug peddlers during a raid operation at a suspected hoodlums hideout in Filin Kokuwa.

The items recovered include, one polythene bag containing weeds suspected to be marijuana; 85 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana, some quantities of tramadol, six tubes of rubber solutions and five mobile handsets.

The suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further action.