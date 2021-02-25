Army kills 11 alleged terrorists in northern B/Faso

At least 11 alleged terrorists were killed and one was caught during an army operation from Tuesday to Wednesday in the north-east of Burkina Faso.

The Burkina Faso armed forces announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in the localities of Tasmakat, Bidy and Fourkoussou as well as in the Bangao forest, Oudalan province in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso.