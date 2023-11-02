Army : JTF Commander decorates promoted officers in Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Force Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) South-East, code-named “Operation Udo Ka”, Maj. Gen. Hassan Dada, has decorated two promoted army officers in Imo.

Dada performed the decoration in a brief ceremony at the JTF Headquarters, Obinze, in Owerri, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the promoted officers were Maj. R. Wikimor and Maj. F. U. Umar, who were each promoted to Lieutenant-Colonel.

Dada, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, congratulated the officers, describing their elevation as “well deserved“.

“We thank God for all your achievements in life and wish you greater heights in life,” he said.

He lauded their commitment to duty and thanked God for their promotion.

He urged them to justify their promotion through greater hard work, loyalty and commitment to the Nigerian Army and country.

“To whom much is given a lot more is expected.

“I want you to know that promotion comes with higher responsibilities, and with God on your side and support of your family, the sky is your limit,” Dada said. (NAN)

