Army investigates viral video of policeman, soldier clash

By Oladapo Udom

The 81 Division, Nigerian Army said it was investigating the video trending on social media of a soldier engaged in fighting with a policeman in Apongbon, Lagos Island on Wednesday.

A statement issued on Thursday in Lagos by Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba, said the Army division had commenced investigation into the incident.

“We are looking into the matter to fully ascertain what transpired and will get those involved and investigate the matter.

“Thereafter, necessary action will be taken,” Osoba, who is the 81 Division spokesman said. (NAN)