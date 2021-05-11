Army investigates alleged killing of trader by soldier

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Nigerian Army is investigating the killing of a water melon seller by a in Zamfara.

The deceased was said to have asked the personnel to pay for the good he bought.

The , Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on in Abuja.

Yerima said incident was quite regrettable, adding Nigerian army condoles with the family of the deceased.

He said General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf, had commissioned a panel to unravel the circumstances that led to the altercations which eventually claimed one life.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to arrest the yet to be identified perpetrator.

The army spokesman said that no military operational vehicle was set ablaze as claimed in a report surrounding the incident.

He said Nigerian army remained professional and would never condone any act of misconduct by troops against the “very people they are deployed to protect’’.

According to him, the perpetrator once identified, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and if found wanting, will be made to face the wrath of the in accordance with extant provisions.

“Furthermore, the army wish to assure the good people of Zamfara state that normalcy been restored in the general area and remains committed in the of its constitutional responsibilities.

“The army is also working to put in place measures to ensure that such incident never occur again,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,