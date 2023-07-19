Army intercepts truckload of suspected Indian hemp belonging to international syndicate

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of the 192 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have intercepted a truck load of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in Ogun.

The consignment belonged to a suspected international drug smuggling syndicate.

Preliminary investigations showed that the illicit substances were being transported from Ghana through Benin Republic and Igholo-Idiroko in Nigeria, en-route Sango Otta.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Wednesday that the truck was intercepted near Sango Otta on Tuesday.

He explained that the troops acted on a tipoff and conducted stop-and-search operations on Ajilete Road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun when the truck was intercepted.

He added that the troops impounded the unmarked truck, loaded with 397 wraps of the substances on-board.

Nwachukwu stated that a Beninese, Matthew Edegbe, and a one Mr Joshua Dansu of Idiroko in Ogun were apprehended in connection with the seizure and were assisting in on-going investigations.

“Items recovered from the suspects include the truck’s Registration number plate (T 1826 LA Lagos), which was detached and concealed in the vehicle to prevent identification.

“Also recovered were cell phones, a Benin Republic National Identification card, a Driver’s license belonging to one George Benyagbe, and N7,000.

“The suspects, vehicle and exhibits have been taken into custody, pending the handing over to the NDLEA.

“Troops of the battalion intercepted a truckload of over 20,000 cartridges of ammunition heading to Anambra on July 15.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for their commitment and vigilance.

“He also urged them to sustain the momentum to rid the country of criminality,’’ Nwachukwu stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

