Army intercepts 154 rustled cows, arrests 44 collaborators in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army Operatives, under Operation Hadarin Daji, has intercepted 12 trucks loaded with 154 rustled cows and arrested 44 collaborators in Zamfara State.

The Deputy Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Northwest Region, Air Commander Abubakar Abdulkadir, stated this in Gusau, on Friday, while handing over the suspected rustled animals to Zamfara state government.

Abdulkadir said that the suspects were arrested conveying 154 cows, one camel and one ram in trucks on their way to Gusau, the state capital.

He said that the suspected rustled animals were intercepted shortly after they left Yartasha market, around Magami and Jangeme communities, of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

“We also discovered that each of the intercepted cows were bought by the collaborators, between N30,000 and N40,000 at Yartasha market, before heading to Gusau,” he added.

According to him, men and officers of the military, under Operation Hadarin Daji, would continue to be more aggressive on fighting banditry activities in the northwest.

“We will not relent in safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens,“ Abdulkadir said.

Confirming the incident, Bashar Mailafiya, the secretary of the State Government’s Committee on Recovery of Rustled and Stolen Animals, said that the committee received 154 cows, one camel and one ram from the military.

Mailafiya, who commended the military for their efforts, said that the committee would look for the rightful owners of the animals.

He said that the committee normally passes information of animals recovered through the radio for the rightful owners to come and identify their animals, with relevant evidences before having them back. (NAN)

