Army Inter-Brigade competition begins in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The 8 Division Nigeria Army inter-brigade competition has began in Sokoto on Monday for Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs).

Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Division, said the competition was to “improve the standard of battle readiness, physical fitness, firing skills and encourage esprit-de-corps” among the troops.

“This collective training is very important as it requires physical and mental fitness for troops to be able to achieve desired objective in the theatres of operation,” he added.

The GOC said that joint training, physical and mental fitness were necessary for officers and men of the armed forces to face the asymmetric and dynamic security challenges in the country.

According to him, the operational successes recorded so far would not have been possible if the troops’ physical fitness was in doubt.

“Therefore, it is against this backdrop that this competition is important; the competition will feature Map Reading, Drill, Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Weapon Handling and Cardiovascular Fitness and 3.5km Run.

“So I implore the participants to compete keenly by putting in their very best and win laurels for the various formations they represent,” he added.

Mutkut appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for approving the competition, and urged the participants to compete fairly. (NAN)

