Army Inter-Brigade combat competition opens in Kano



Kano, April 15, 2024(NAN) The 1 Division, Nigerian Army inter-brigade competition has opened in Kano on Monday with participants drawn from three brigades under the division.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proficiency competition was for personnel from the ranks of corporal and below.

The participants are drawn from 1Division Garrison, Kaduna; 31Artilary Brigade, Minna in Niger and the host, 3 Brigade, Kano.

They will compete for honours in drills, weapons handling, map reading and obstacle crossings.

According to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Division, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, the aim of the competition is to test the efficiency, endurance and mental capacity of the participants.

Saraso, who declared the four-day competition opened, added that the event would test the physical fitness of the soldiers and their readiness to counter security challenges.

The GOC, represented by Commander, 3 Brigade, Brig.- Gen. Musa Sadik, said that the event could not have come at a better time than now when there were growing concerns on the numerous security challenges confronting the nation.

“The current security challenges have brought to the fore the need to continuously reinvigorate our training and operations, especially physical and leadership trainings,” he added.

Earlier, the brigade commander said that the competition would provide opportunity for the soldiers to meet their counterparts within the division’s area of responsibility.

He appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for providing necessary resources for the competition.

The brigade commander urged the soldiers to compete fairly and be good ambassadors of their brigades. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani