Army intensifies search for 110 abducted school girls – Commander

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, on Wednesday said the military had intensified search for the 110 school girls abducted in Yobe.

Nicholas said that the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and other senior military officers have joined the search.

“For the NSA and Chief of Air Staff to be part of the search means that government is serious in rescuing these abducted girls.

“Primarily, the NSA is here to add value to what we are doing.

“The NSA also introduced us to some of the locals: the fishermen, farmers, who have very good knowledge of the terrain, to work with us in terms of intelligence to contribute to the search effort we are making.

“The Nigerian Air Force has been airborne for the past three days and deployed additional platforms for the exercise.

“As I speak, the air has been covered; over 200 hours spent flying across the theatre in the search operation.

“Additionally, the ground forces are out there searching for the children in various likely places that we have identified in co-ordination with the Air Force; we are doing a great job”.

According to him, the Nigerian military is working in collaboration with Cameroon to locate and rescue the girls from captivity.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents abducted 110 school girls at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Busari Local Government Council of Yobe on Feb. 19. (NAN)