Army inaugurates ultramodern facilities, urges residents to provide useful information

By Adepote Arowojobe

The Commandant of 174 Battalion, Nigeria Army, Odoguyan, Lagos, Lt-Col Muhammad Abdurrahaman, has advised residents of Ikorodu to provide useful information that would help the military in curtailing insecurity in the community.

Abdurrahman gave the advice during the inauguration of an ultra-modern officers gate and guards house in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the gate and guard house were inaugurated by Brig.-Gen. Adegoke Adetuyi, Commander 9th Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adegoke was given an award after inspection of all the construction work done on both the gate and the guard quarters.

“I am very elated today, as you can see; this is a legacy project and a joyous moment for us.

“We appreciate our brigade commander who did not send a representative but came himself in spite of his tight schedule.

“This is a legacy project, an ecstacy for the general security of the baracks.

“We need the community to give the army a useful information to tackle insecurity in the community and the country,” the commandant said.

The commandant appreciated everybody that supported the army in ensuring successful construction of the edifice and for their robust coorperation.

He said that the army had also earmarked a battalion unit to ensure prompt mainteinance of the edifice and thanked Ikorodu leaders for his support.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Adetuyi said the facilities were very important in terms of access control and security of any baracks.

According to the brigade commander, army has already provided everything, but the responsibility of the commanding officer is to add value to what is already on ground, which is what he has done.

“The entrance gate to baracks should have better looks and I urge him to do more and I appreciate those who had supported him.

“The gate is for the betterment of everybody, as you know the chief of army staff came recently and approved some construction which is ongoing in this baracks.”

Also, Oba Kabir Shotobi, paramount ruler of Ikorodu, urged residents to always support and invest on army and any commanding officer posted to 174 battalion, to showcase their best in the area of army civilian relationship.

The ruler, represented by Princess Oluwatoyin Aroyewun, said the presence of the Nigerian Army baracks in Odoguntan had significantly contributed to the reduction of crime in the area and Ikorodu in general.

“My advice for the public is to support and invest in the army so that they can showcase their skills.”

Also, Mr Haniru Yahaya, a resident, said the army had done a fantastic job in ensuring the security of lives and property and called on other army formations to strengthen civilian/army relationship

Also, retired Col. Reuben Nwankwo, appreciated the commandant for his vision in bringing innovations to the baracks and called on other residents to support the army.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

