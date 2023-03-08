Army inaugurates residential accommodation for personnel in Benin

By Usman Aliyu

The Nigerian Army, 4 Brigade, on Wednesday inaugurated two blocks of 10 flats each of remodeled apartments for corporals and below at the Nigerian Army Cantonment Ekehuan, in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the apartments were inaugurated by the Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen. Danladi Ndahi.

He said that the project was to complement the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya to provide befitting accommodation to Army personnel.

Ndahi said that the remodeled blocks would provide succour to troops who had no befitting accommodation in the Brigade.

He urged the beneficiaries to maintain the facility and promised to embark on more renovations and construction of new structures within the barracks. (NAN)