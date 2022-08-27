Army holds tactical training for troops, others in Bayelsa

By Nathan Nwakamma

The 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, has conducted a one-week tactical training for its troops and personnel of some security agencies in the state.

The training involved the Army, Navy, Police, Department of State Services, Immigration, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence, among others.

The Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sadisu Yahaya, said that the tactical training was to sharpen the skills of the troops and other participants in internal security operations.

He commended the participants for the high standard of discipline and doggedness they displayed during the training.

“I am convinced beyond doubt that the noble ideas behind the exercise have been achieved.

“As leaders in your various agencies, you have not only demonstrated your capabilities but also displayed the much needed synergy and cooperation that is required to overcome contemporary security challenges.

“History will continue to beckon on you for the show of commitment and resilence you have demonstrated during this exercise.

“Most importantly, the exercise presented a good number of operational scenarios such as crowd dispersal, cordon and search, curfew, road block, patrol, ambush and raid operations which would have enhanced your level of proficiency”, he said.

The Brigade commander urged them to share their experiences during the training with their colleagues.

“It is pertinent to state that lessons learnt during this exercise will be put to use during the forthcoming ‘Exercise Still Waters’ which will start in a few weeks’ time.

“I will, on this note, urge all participants not to forget what was taught during this exercise.” he further said.

Yahaya also said that he was satisfied with the level of understanding and assimilation of the knowledge taught, especially the importance of joint operation, as no single service could handle the security challenges being faced in the country.

Some of the participants said the exercise was rewarding and had broadened their understanding of tactical operations.

A participant from the NSCDC, Ojo Victor, a Superintendent, said the training was very educative and interesting.

“My being here since the past one week has made me learn lots of things, particularly how to synergise with other security agencies to carry out effective operations to ensure the nation at large is safe,” he said.

On his part, Isaac Seibokuro, a Chief Superintendent of Police said the training was edifying and believed it would help them in future operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that certificates were presented to participants from the respective security agencies. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

