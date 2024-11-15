Army holds service of songs in honour of Lagbaja

The Nigerian Army on Thursday held a Service of Songs in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed on after a brief illness on Nov. 5.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army on Thursday held a Service of Songs in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed on after a brief illness on Nov. 5.

The service of songs marked the commencement of the burial rites for the late COAS whose remains was flown into Abuja on Thursday from Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the 39th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, reminisced on their journey at the Nigeria Defense Academy.

Aligbe, who is the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), noted that the late COAS and 199 of them assembled for training as members of the course on Sept. 12, 1992.

He said that they trained and were commissioned together into the armed forces, adding that the late Lagbaja right from onset led with no doubt.

“He was first and foremost an operational commander.

“Little wonder that while commands in the services are sometimes difficult to come by, he had the privilege of being the only person, if my memory serves me right, to have commanded a battalion at two different times.

“He commanded brigades at two different times. He was a General Officer Commanding at two different times.

“He was primed for the operation that he led, through which, even though they say soldiers don’t die, his memories, they fade away.

“The only way my course mates and I and the other members of the armed forces, officers and soldiers that he left behind, can honor his memory truly, is to continue what he believed in.

*He believed in the indivisibility of Nigeria. He believed in service. He gave everything. At the risk of sounding immodest, I don’t know if we gave him enough.

“Dear course mate, dear friend, dear boss, sleep until we meet again,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Hajiya Bilikisu Ibrahim, described the late COAS as a man that gave hope and courage to those he served and led.

Ibrahim said that the memory of Lagbaja would remain indelible in the hearts of every member of the Nigerian army family for a very long time.

“In every step, he walked a path of growth, of unyielding strength and dedication to the service of Nigeria.

“To those he served, he was a pillar of protection, an unwavering beacon amidst storms of insanity and threats.

“But beyond our soldiers was a man of faith, a spirit rooted in devotion and conviction in the trials of duty, he held fast to his spirituality, finding in prayers the fortitude that guided him through the darkest battles.

“His beliefs were his anchor, a quiet force that strengthened him as he led a sacrifice for the nation he loved.

“His life was not only a mission of arms, but of the heart of journey where faith met duty and courage met compassion.

“As we gather hands held in solace and grief, we recall the gentleness in his smile, the depth of his wisdom, the vision that he led armies and inspired peace,” she said.

The Global President of St. Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association, Mr Tade Adekunle, read a poem written by one of the current students of the school, in honor of the late COAS.

Adekunle disclosed that the poem was written by an SS2 student named, Agboola Rahim.

Part of the poem reads, “the immortal hero, a militant heart, now still and cold.

“The nation mourn, both young and old. A warrior’s soul, a poet’s might on the field of faith, you shone so bright.

“With every piece of bread, you shield our motherland leading brave men with a steadfast hand, but now empty blade of honor now laid down.

“Its cannon’s cry extinguished, yet legend remains. A warrior’s pulse, now stilled in time. On the altar of freedom, you laid your life, your sacrifice, our beacon of hope”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, who led other service chiefs including the Acting COAS, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

Others were the Chief of the Air Staff represented by AVM Iboro Etukudo; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Also in attendance are the Comptroller -General, Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, former service chiefs, retired military officers, wives of the service chiefs flanked the wife of the late COAS, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja.

According to the burial programme, funeral service will hold at the National Christian Centre while the interment follows at the National Military Cemetery Abuja on Friday. (NAN)