Army holds football tourney in Borno border community

By Hamza Suleiman

The Nigerian Army in concert with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on Friday organised a football tournament in Monguno border community of Borno.

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Commander, Sector III Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), who spoke at the opening match of the competition, said the measure would strengthen the existing mutual relationship with the host communities.

He said that such measures of enhancing civil/military relationship would spur the fight against insurgency in the border areas.

Abubakar said that keeping the youths busy in various communities of the area would further frustrate effort of the insurgents to recruit them.

“The event is also aimed at discovering new and young talents, and bring the people closer to the command towards enhancing the already existing mutual cooperation as well as to boost civil/military activities in the general area,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that military hierarchy and represetatives of civilian authorities attended the event. (NAN)