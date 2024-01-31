Army holds combat readiness training for personnel

The Nigerian Army has pledged to sustain professional capacity development of personnel through training and sporting activities to enhance their combat readiness.

The Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammed, said this during the closing of the Nigerian Army Combat Sports Coaching and Officiating Clinic 2024, organised by the Directorate of Army Physical Training, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Muhammed, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Training, Maj.-Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi, said that participants of the two-day clinic were coached on appropriate techniques and skills in combat sports.

“You will be assessed by your superiors and observed by your subordinates through your actions or inactions.

“Therefore, your conducts on and off duty while in your various units and commands must remain exemplary and indeed commendable in a special way,” he said.

Muhammed thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for his unwavering support and providing the necessary tools and logistics for the training.

He also commended the instructors for their efforts in ensuring a seamless exercise.

Lt.-Col. Pharuk Muhammad, chairman of the organsing committee, said the clinic had enhanced the professional capacity of all participants and consolidated on the achievements recorded during the maiden edition in 2023.

Muhammad said the clinic had imbued in the participants, theoretical, practical and technical guidelines crucial for victory in their respective combat events.

“For the past two days or thereabout, we have been privileged to have renowned resource persons deliver several lectures and other training packages on the various selected combat events.

“Notably, the clinic chronicled salient presentations, lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions that have equipped all participants with invaluable insights to achieve success in future combat sporting events.

“We guarantee you that the knowledge acquired from this clinic would give us lucid insight to attain superior advantage in future national and international combat sports competitions,” he added. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

