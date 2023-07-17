Army harps on research, development to enhance operational efficiency

By Rita Iliya

The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to research and development, to effectively address security challenges confronting the country.

Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, said this during the 2023 Combined Mid-Year Course Appraisal, Curriculum, Harmonisation Workshop and Research Development Conference, on Monday in Minna.

The theme for the workshop is; “Enhancing Research and Development Capacity Building in Nigerian Army and Division Training Schools to Contain Prevailing Security Challenges’’.

Aligbe, represented by Maj.-Gen. Jami’u Jimoh, Chief of Training and Doctrine Command, said the conference would bridge gaps in the army’s research and development drive as well as its curriculum.

“To efficiently cope with the current security challenges, development in the field of training and research is a most.

“This is best achieved through research and development,” he said.

The commander said that the conference would provide opportunity for participants to access the recent developments and highlight viable efforts in mitigating security challenges.

“The training is to produce troops who are proactively seeking out any advisories, employing offensive capability of a well-trained, highly motivated, hard added force of striking decisively with speed and enormous backup.

He urged participants to show interest and take advantage of the opportunity to broaden their knowledge to enable them broaden the personnel through various training establishment.

In his welcome address, Chief of Research and Development, Maj.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said research and development was very key to survival of any country or institutions.

He applauded the commander for organising the conference and urged participants to listen attentively to get maximum benefit from the training. (NAN)

