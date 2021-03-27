Nigerian Army troops attached to the Cross River security outfit “Operation Akpakwu” handed over a suspected kidnapper to the Cross River Police Command in Calabar.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Brig. Gen. Abdullahi Mohammed, Brigade Commander 13 Brigade, said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested at Umoh Orok Street in Calabar-South.

Mohammed, who was represented by Maj. Stanley Ikpeme, said the suspect was arrested on March 10 and hails from Ibiono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

According to him, during preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to have lured his victim, one 18-year-old James Ade through social media from Ikom to Umoh Orok.

“The suspect who hails from Ibiono in Akwa Ibom was arrested by troops attached to Operation Akpakwu in Calabar-South.

“He lured his victim, one Mr James Ade from Ikom to Calabar where he and his accomplices, one Emmy Nice and one Aboki who are at large robbed him.

“They further requested the victim to contact his family members to pay a ransom to secure his release.

“I am directed to handover the suspect to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

He however requested the Police Command to furnish the Army Headquarters with its outcome of investigation to enable them update their crime record. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

