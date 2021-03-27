Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar

Nigerian Army troops attached to the Cross security outfit “Operation Akpakwu” handed over a suspected kidnapper to the Cross Police Command in Calabar.

Speaking at the on Saturday, Brig. Gen. Mohammed, Brigade Commander 13 Brigade, said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested at Umoh Orok Street in Calabar-South.

Mohammed, who was represented by Maj. Stanley Ikpeme, said the suspect was arrested on March 10 and hails from Ibiono Local Government Area Akwa Ibom.

According to , during preliminary , the suspect confessed to have lured his victim, one 18-year-old James Ade through social media from Ikom to Umoh Orok.

“The suspect who hails from Ibiono in Akwa Ibom was arrested by troops attached to Operation Akpakwu in Calabar-South.

“He lured his victim, one Mr James Ade from Ikom to Calabar where he and his accomplices, one Emmy Nice and one Aboki who are at large robbed .

“They further requested the victim to contact his family members to pay a ransom to secure his release.

“I am directed to handover the suspect to the police for further and possible prosecution,” he said.

He however requested the Police Command to furnish the Army Headquarters with its outcome to enable them update their crime record. ()

