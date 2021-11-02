Army Hands Over Suspected Internet Fraudsters to EFCC in Ibadan

Officers of the 12 Field Engineering Regiment of Nigerian Army, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on Friday, 29 October 2021 handed over 20 suspected internet fraudsters to the Ibadan Zonal Copmmand of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by the Nigerian Army at Ijagun, Odogbolu area of Ogun state.

The suspects are Azeez Hameed Busayo, Olubor Chuks Winner, Amusa Abdulhakeem, Osoko Adesola David, Diyaolu Daniel Damilola, Olunlade Quadri Olamilekan, Amaje Kelly Armstrong, Akorede Olaleye Tope, Owonifari Niyi Sanwiyu.

Others are Ganiyu Olamide Sodiq, Onasanya Taiwo Adeniyi, Ajayi Muhaymin Adesola, Asenuga Ridwan Ayotomiwa, Bamgboye Tobiloba Quadri, Ayede Opeyemi Oluwaseun,Oseni Abolore Ismail, Olaniyan Mayowa Emmanuel, Akanni Qudus Olaleye and Onasile Abiodun Sunday.

Items recovered from the suspects includes eleven vehicles, twenty nine phones and suspected hard drugs. The vehicles recovered by from them are still in the custody of Army.

Nineteen of the twenty arrested have been indicted so far by the investigation which is still ongoing.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

