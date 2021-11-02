Army hands over 20 suspected Internet fraudsters to EFCC in Ibadan

November 2, 2021



 Officers of 12 Field Engineering Regiment of Nigerian Army, Ijebu-Ode, in Ogun State, handed over 20 internet fraudsters to the and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Command.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were handed over to the EFCC on Friday in Ibadan.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were reported to been arrested during a raid conducted by the Nigerian Army at Ijagun, Odogbolu area of Ogun state.

He said that 11 vehicles, 29 phones and hard drugs were recovered from the suspects, adding that the vehicles were still in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

Uwujaren said that 19 of 20 arrested suspects been indicted so far by the investigation which is still ongoing.

He said that they would charged to court as soon as the are concluded. (NAN)

