Army hands over 7 suspects of Adamawa crisis to police

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed that seven suspects linked to the latest clash between herdsmen and farmers in Demsa Local Government Area are in its custody.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yarima, said the suspects who were arrested by army personnel, would be charged for criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, possession of deadly weapons and culpable homicide.

Yarima said exhibits recovered from the suspects included five AK 47 rifles, one locally made rifle, 10 magazines, 161 rounds of live ammunition, six cutlasses, one dane gun, one cartridge, a knife as well as three bows and 16 arrows.

He also said that four other suspects were arrested in the area by a police patrol team while one dane gun, one cartridge, three cutlasses, a knife and 15 arrows were found in their possession.

“The command is appealing to members of the public, particularly those in the warring zone, to desist from reprisal and allow the law to take its course.

“The command will not fold its arms to allow miscreants disrupt the peace in the state,” Yarima said. (NAN)