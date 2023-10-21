Army graduates 654 Special Forces personnel to enhance security operations

By Mohammed Tijani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja has warned criminal elements in the country to lay down their arms or be eliminated.

Lagbaja gave the warning on Friday at the graduation of 654 battle-ready troops of ‘Exercise Restore Hope V’, at the Nigeria Army training Center Kachia, Kaduna State.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army would sustain the trajectory of training young soldiers to enhance their combat proficiency.

He explained that the essence of the training was to make the troops better equipped in confronting the security challenges in the country.

Lagbaja added that it was part of efforts of the Nigerian army to close observed gaps in its operations.

The COAS said through focused, adaptive, and effective training, the Nigerian Army would produce highly skilled and competent manpower for operational engagements in all theatres.

The training, code-named ‘Exercise Restore Hope V’, is to adapt personnel who freshly passed out of Depot Nigerian Army to the challenges posed by the ever-changing nature of threats within Nigeria’s security environment.

He charged the troops to justify the huge investment made on them by stamping out the security challenges in their various areas of deployment across the country.

The Army Chief reminded them on the need to synergize with sister security agencies for effective service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Exercise Restore Hope is an advance infantry cum special forces training designed to further enhance the capability of young soldiers.

NAN also report that highpoints of the event included display of various drills and skills by the troops.

Lagbaja who appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his untiring support to the Nigerian Army, also inaugurated a bakery at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery Kachia.(NAN)

