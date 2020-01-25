Army foils 419 vandalism attempts on oil export pipelines – Commander

The Joint Military Force deployed to protect oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta, on Saturday, said it prevented more than 419 attacks on oil export facilities in 2019.

The feat, according to the military led to uninterrupted oil exports in the outgone year.

Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, Commander of the joint force, said that the operations of Shell Petroleum Development Company as well as other International Oil Companies were the key targets.

Akinrinade, said this while speaking as the special guest during the West Africa Social Activities (WASA), organized by the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yenagoa.

He explained that efforts of the military and particularly that of the officers and men of the 16 Brigade have drastically reduce the level of crimes in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the 16 Brigade garrison, which is part of the Operation Delta Safe has contributed enormously to the operational achievements of the Joint Task Force in 2019.

“Significantly, the Joint Task Force has averted over 419 attempted infractions on Shell Petroleum Development Company major pipelines as well as other export pipelines.

“This alone is about 72.2% of the total attempts made on these assets.

“The 16 Brigade since its take off in 2017, has no doubt done well in the discharge of its constitutional roles in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai,” he said.

Akinrinade said that the performance of the brigade particularly in the just concluded exercise Crocodile Smile IV was also highly commendable.

He said that this manifested in the drastic reduction in the numbers of crimes within the brigade area of responsibility.

The Commandant urged officers and men of brigade to remain focused and not to be complacent.

“I am happy that Nigerian Army keeps this age long tradition of bringing officers, their family and friends to socialize, this has helped to foster esprit-de-corp and promote civil military relationship.

“This event is to promote rich cultural heritage and promote unity in diversity. It also reminds us of the important place that culture and tradition occupy in our social life.” Akinrinade said.

The Commander, 16 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. E T Essien, explained that the WASA activities is marked by the Nigerian Army to mark the end of each training year, and usher in the new year.

He said that given the significance of the annual event, the Chief of Army Staff directed all Army formations and units to conduct the 2019 WASA, to uphold the age long unique military tradition.

He recalled that WASA was introduced when the Nigerian Army was part of the West Africa Royal Frontier Force in the Second World War and was sustained as part of the Army tradition. (NAN)