Army fighting patrol neutralizes bandits in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

A fighting patrol led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja accompanied by a team of Operational commanders and operatives have cleared bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello and Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna state,.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu revealed that this occurred while when the team and commanders were on a fighting patrol on Monday 29 August 2022.

“In the fire fight that ensued during the engagements, the patrol team overpowered the bandits with superior fire power neutralizing, one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds. The Patrol team also recovered one AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 18 Motorcycles.

“Members of the public, particularly health facilities and paramedics are please urged to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and please report to relevant security agencies,” he stated.

