Army fetes newly-retired soldiers to send-off dinner

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar) on Friday treated the soldiers in the rank of Army Warrant Officers and below, who served within its area of responsibility and disengaged from service in 2021, to a send-off dinner.

The Commander, AHQ Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Kabir Garba, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Jefferson Feboke, said the dinner was organised to honour the disengaging soldiers who had served the army meritoriously.

Garba said the event was in keeping with the Chief of Army Staff’s effort to uphold regimentation in the Nigerian army in line with his command philosophy anchored on professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation.

He recalled that Army Headquarters had in December 2021, held send-off and regimental dinner in honour of retiring Major-Generals and Brigadier Generals while that for the Colonels and below was held on Sept. 23.

“Today’s event is significant in the sense that the valedictory dinner is being organised in honour of the disengaging army warrant officers and below.

“This is indeed another landmark achievement by the Chief of Army Staff in his effort to uphold regimentation in the Nigerian army which is in line with his command philosophy,” he said.

The Deputy Director, Manpower Planning, Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Akinniyi Oyelade, congratulated the disengaging personnel for their sacrifices to the Nigerian army and nation at large.

Oyelade said that disengagement or retirement was a phase of life which most of service personnel prayed for, to enjoy in gratifying and peaceful manner after giving their best to the system.

According to him, it is therefore a milestone which is worth celebrating and “I am certain that transition from active military service to retirement is not without its peculiar challenges”.

He said there was also much to enjoy in retirements, especially if the retiring personnel had prepared well for it.

Oyelade said that all efforts were being made to ensure that entitlements for all retired personnel were paid on time.

“It may not be in my place to do this but I will still go ahead.

“I am cautioning you to please make maximum use of your entitlements and stay guarded against some antics.

“At this juncture, I especially want to thank the commander for their untiring efforts in organising this auspicious events for you, your families and friends.

“In the same vein, I want to appreciate and congratulate your families, especially your spouses who stood by you or the moral support needed to go through your years of service up to your retirement.

“I will end this remark by imploring all the celebrants to devote themselves to the service of the nation.”

Responding on behalf of the retired personnel, Grace Pathon, a retired Army Warrant Officer, thanked the commander and the COAS for the honour.

Pathon said the retired personnel would remain ready to offer their services to the nation at all times and when called upon. (NAN)

