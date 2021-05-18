Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18, 2021 arrested a former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu and 33 others for suspected internet fraud.

The suspects were picked up in different locations in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The 22-year-old former soldier, Jamiu and the other suspects were arrested on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The other suspects include Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi and Ibrahim Wande.

Others are Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa.

The suspects have volunteered statements to the Commission and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

