Army features centre trains 265 officers on effective command, leadership 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) on Thursday completed the training of no fewer than 265 middle-level Commanders on effective command and leadership in a battle-space in joint environments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the week-long training’s comprised junior leaders from the ranks of Lt., Capt. and Major, drawn from across the Nigerian Army units.

The maiden junior leadership training week 2024 was held in Kaduna at the Jaji Military Cantonment.

NAN reports that the theme of the seminar was “Effective Command and Leadership: Imperatives of Success in Future Battle-space in Joint Environments”.

Maj.-Gen. Olufeme Oluyede, Commander, Infantry Corp of the Nigerian Army,who was the Special Guest of Honour, while declaring the event closed, emphasised the importance of training and developing young officers.

He changed the young officers to think critically and proffer solutions to problems.

Oluyede was represented by Maj.- Gen. Usman Yusuf, the Director- General, Land Forces Simulation Centre.

He said that the essence of the training was to agitate the minds of the young officers into how the Nigerian Army does things especially now that they were involved in a lot of operations around the country.

Oluyede emphasised that they want to ensure that young officers were challenged to look at the problems and start proffering solutions to them and also advise senior commanders on what they think could work.

He also emphasised that it was not only the Army high command that should take positions, but hearing from the junior officers on their opinions and the perceived problems.

On using technology in the fight against insecurity in the country, Oluyede said the junior officers would leverage on what the Nigerian Army had.

He said that technologically, all countries were not on the same level, while assuring that whatever the Nigerian Army has available would be available to them for use in combat.

Oluyede urged the participants to be serious with their career while also taking seriously the discussions from their senior colleagues.

“The senior officers and colleagues are seasoned and have seen it all. They must learn and apply it, doing so, they will be successful in operations,”he said.(NAN)