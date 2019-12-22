Army extends duration of exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I, Crocodile Smile IV to Jan. 7th

The Nigerian Army says it has extended the operations of exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I, Crocodile Smile IV from December 23rd 2019 to January 7th 2020.

A statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday said, the extension is owing to the tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing Operations/Exercises across the country, especially in the aspect of Exercise POSITIVE Identification.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) has extended the deadline for the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile IV from the 23rd of December 2019 to 7th of January, 2020,” the statement read.

The Army, on the 25th of September 2019, had alerted members of the public on the commencement of the said routine exercises in the different regions of Nigeria.

All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from the 7th of October 2019 to 23rd of December 2019.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai reassured Nigerians of Army’s unwavering resolve to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens.

He also “appreciated the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of the Exercises across the Country so far and solicits same support as they run through the said extension period.”