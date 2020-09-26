Army explains delay, buries 2 Corporals, Private killed along with Colonel Bako

Share the news













The remains of three Nigerian Army (NA) gallant colleagues who made the Supreme sacrifice in the defence of country have been committed to mother earth Saturday 26th of September 2020 at Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery Maiduguri.

Recall that Lance Corporals Nwobuji Desmond, Adebiyi Oluwaseye and Private Aliyu Ibrahim lost their lives in the discharge of their constitutional duties alongside their Commander Colonel Dabiru Chiroma Bako as a result of an ambush by terrorists which occurred on Saturday the 19th of September 2020 along Damboa – Biu road in Borno State. The three soldiers would have been buried on the same day with their Commander late Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako but for the fact that it took longer time to locate, inform and transport their families to Maiduguri for the burial, which is a key requirement for military funeral procedures.

While making some remarks at the occasion, Gen Buratai said – “the painful exit of these 3 gentlemen will spur us, all of us, to stand firm, track down and exert a heavy price on the terrorists where ever they may be hiding, we must make sure their sacrifices will never be in vain”. He also assured the families of the deceased that the NA will support them in this trying moment. According to him – “The NA is Considering Special Housing Packages for our Killed in Action (KIA) Personnel families, the process will start with these gallant soldiers which is a firm demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s resolve to support the families of our KIA heroes”. The Housing Programme will be in 2 categories – 2 and 3 bedroom houses for officers and soldiers respectively.

Major highlights of the befitting burial ceremony were the presentations of national flags to the families by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai on behalf of the President, Commander in Chief Federal Republic of Nigeria. Also the Sum of Two Million Naira each to the families of the 3 loyal and patriotic deceased soldiers was presented to the families by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim on behalf of the Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

