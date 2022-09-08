Army expands drug manufacturing company

…COAS performs groundbreaking ceremony of new site

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Nigerian Army Drug Manufacturing Company ( NADMACO) new site at Nigerian Army (NA) Cantonment Epe in Lagos state, as part of efforts to expand NADMACO production capacity towards servicing the medical needs of the NA, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the civil populace.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony, the COAS stated that the establishment of NADMACO in 1994 became expedient in order to meet quality and affordable pharmaceutical needs of personnel, as well as curtail the dangers of adulterated drugs faced by personnel and their families.

He averred that provision of adequate healthcare is a critical aspect of a soldier’s welfare, hence it is imperative to continue to improve the medical facilities of the NA.

Gen Yahaya observed further, that the increased engagement of NA personnel in various theatres of operations across the country, necessitates the upgrading and expansion of the pharmaceutical company.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee (NALW/G), Major General Adekola Bakare disclosed that NA entered into private partnership to reposition the company for improved performance and production, which he said, had declined over the years, resulting from obsolete equipment and heightening cost of production.

The Managing Director, UZ Carlson Pharmaceutical Company, Mr Callistus Okafor, who is the Board Chairman of NADMACO, noted that the joint venture would upscale production within the next five years.

He pointed out, that the pharmaceutical company would ostensibly mitigate the challenges of fake drugs and produce high-quality drugs of commercial value to promote local content.

Meanwhile, the COAS had earlier in the day commissioned various projects at the Nigerian Army Ordnance School in Epe Cantonment. The projects include Student Officers’ and Soldiers’ hostels comprising two blocks of 20 flats for officers and 2

dormitories for soldiers. He also commissioned the School’s Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM) official residence, as part of ongoing NA welfare program to provide suitable accommodation for RSMs in all Army formations.

Present during the ceremony were Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, the GOC 81 Division, Council of Chiefs from Epeland, Chairman Epe Local Government Area and a host of others.

