Army Engineers deliver Zungeru double circuit transmission line

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Sappers Engineering Nigeria Limited (SENL), a subsidiary of the Nigerian Army Engineers, has successfully delivered 5 No Tower 132 KV double circuit transmission lines, as part of a significant contribution to the power infrastructural development of the country.

In a statement by the Spokesperson, Maj-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu noted that the project was awarded by the China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC) and spans the Tegina-Zungeru corridor in Niger State.

He explained that the scope of the project included clearing of right of way, tower alignment cum excavation and blinding/stub setting.

Others are reinforcement work, concrete work, backfilling and erection of towers. It is worth mentioning that the project is 100 percent completed and has been handed over to CNEEC in fulfilment of the obligations of the contract.

“Expectedly, the project will have substantial impact on the country’s power sector, as it will improve electricity supply and boost industrial development.

“Additionally, it will play a crucial role in flood control, as well as the development of fisheries and agriculture in the region. It is important to note that the contract for the construction of the 5 No Tower double circuit transmission line was awarded to SENL in 2023 due to the security challenges experienced around the Zungeru general area of Niger State.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to contributing its quota to the socio economic development and progress of the country as it continues to deploy its special capabilities to support the nation’s growth,” he stated.