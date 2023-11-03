Army, DSS troops foil terrorist attack on Kano

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) have successfully foiled an imminent attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the DSS, raided the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of Friday in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said the operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram terrorists believed to be planning a major operation in the state.

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two two suspects, who are now in custody.

“During the operation, the joint troops recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG and five RPG Bombs.

“Others are six: Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials,” he said.

Nwachukwu said interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of the operation, was a testament of the strength of their collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.

He added that the successful operation reinforced the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of citizens.

“The NA remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country.

“We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid the ongoing operations to curb insecurity.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its dedication to the protection of our beloved nation and appreciates the support and trust of the Nigerian people,” he said. (NAN)

