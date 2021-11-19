Army donates protective gears to CJTF

The Nigerian Army has donated protective gears and other materials to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, who made the donation on Friday, said the materials were to enhance their complementary role in the counter insurgency operations.

Eyitayo was represented by Lt.-Col. Agbo Solomon, Commander, 195 Battalion.

He said the other items – fabrics, warm clothing and mosquito nets, were also to boost the morale of members of the CJTF.

Eyitayo said the items were distributed to the CJTF at Khadamari and Gogulong communities in Jere.

He said the donation was to appreciate their relentless support for Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) within 195 Battalion Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Mr Saminu Audu, the Commander Intelligence of the CJTF, thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

Audu said with the CJTF’s knowledge of the local terrain and language, they had been able to contribute to the successes recorded so far in the counter-insurgency operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The CJTF was formed in June 2013 out of necessity at the peak of the insurgency. (NAN)

